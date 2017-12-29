Massive Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills Building Live Updates: Fire At Rooftop Restaurant Kills 15, Several Injured

Here are the live updates of the fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex:
Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017
#KamalaMills Fire Update: 'All the 12 injured are out of danger now,' Dean of KEM Hospital Avinash Supe; Early morning visuals from KEM hospital #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/qLu3c1Jp0z- ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
15 dead in massive fire at roof-top pub in Central Mumbai's #KamalaMillshttps://t.co/uL6UVpZrIBpic.twitter.com/g8WmCNm7u6- NDTV (@ndtv) December 29, 2017
I spoke to Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner Mehta sir, MLA Sunil Shinde ji and Leader of the House Yashwant Jadhav ji, who were at the place assisting relief ops. Implementing fire audits of such places are a must, and action will be taken if violations are found.- Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2017
The #KamalaMills fire started at 1 Above. I was there and barely made it out alive. Some were not so lucky. Praying for the injured and the deceased. It was the scariest thing I have ever survived!- Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017
Dead:
1) Jeet- 49 yrs 2) Preeti - 36 yrs 3) Tejal 4) Unknown - 40 yrs 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 yrs 7) Veena- 28 yrs 8) Kavita- 36 yrs 9) Paroli- 30 yrs 10) Dhairya- 26 yrs 11) Manisha- 30 yrs 12) Yasha- 27 13) Unknown 14) Unknown
Critical:
1) Shefali, 2) Khushboo
Condition stable:
1) Rohan- 22 yrs 2) Abhishekh- 22 yrs 3) Deep - 31 yrs 4) Utsav- 27 yrs 5) Ankita - 30 yrs 6) Siddharth- 24 yrs 7) Divya - 24 yrs 8) Neha- 28 yrs 9) Neh - 20 yrs 10) Shankra 11) Jeet- 21 yrs 12) Yash - 22 yrs
#KamalaMills fire. Scary 5-floor tall flames. Could feel the heat through glass exterior, 20m away pic.twitter.com/zTHb8SLI41- Dramatical Error (@nigel_pais) December 28, 2017
This is bloody insane.. #kamalamills stay safe pic.twitter.com/kqQWbc7QCf- Akshay (@OpenPatel) December 28, 2017
At least 14 people died and nearly a dozen were injured in major fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound that houses several offices and restaurants."