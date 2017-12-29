Massive Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills Building Live Updates: Fire At Rooftop Restaurant Kills 15, Several Injured

Six fire tenders, four water tankers, emergency ambulance and police were rushed to the spot.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2017 09:12 IST
The fire seems to have started at a restaurant in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Mumbai:  A massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. So far, 15 people have been reported dead and several others injured. Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities. The fire appears to have started at a restaurant at the top floor of the building, although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Those injured were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital and Scion Hospital. Two of the injured are believed to be in critical condition. Six fire tenders, four water tankers, emergency ambulance and police were rushed to the spot. The building in Mumbai houses commercial establishments including news channels have had to stop broadcasting.
 

Here are the live updates of the fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex:




Dec 29, 2017
08:54 (IST)
President Ramnath Kovind tweeted his condolences for those affected by the Mumbai fire. 
Dec 29, 2017
07:54 (IST)
Dec 29, 2017
07:53 (IST)
The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told news agency Reuters.
Dec 29, 2017
07:50 (IST)
Dec 29, 2017
07:47 (IST)
FIR registered under charges of culpable homicide against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire broke out: news agency ANI
Dec 29, 2017
07:17 (IST)
Around 150 people were inside the building when the fire started. Police has registered a case registered against 1 Above, the restaurant where the fire broke out.
Dec 29, 2017
07:00 (IST)

Dec 29, 2017
06:47 (IST)

Dec 29, 2017
06:42 (IST)
Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Sulbha KG Arora says there was a stampede as people rushed towards the main exit, adding that no one knew where the fire exits were. Soon after the fire started, the whole place was engulfed in flames, she tweeted.
Dec 29, 2017
06:16 (IST)
Casualties details from KEM hospital;

Dead:

1) Jeet- 49 yrs 2) Preeti - 36 yrs 3) Tejal 4) Unknown - 40 yrs 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 yrs 7) Veena- 28 yrs 8) Kavita- 36 yrs 9) Paroli- 30 yrs 10) Dhairya- 26 yrs 11) Manisha- 30 yrs 12) Yasha- 27 13)  Unknown  14) Unknown

Critical:

1) Shefali, 2) Khushboo

Condition stable:

1) Rohan- 22 yrs 2) Abhishekh- 22 yrs 3) Deep - 31 yrs 4) Utsav- 27 yrs 5) Ankita  - 30 yrs 6) Siddharth- 24 yrs 7) Divya - 24 yrs 8) Neha- 28 yrs 9) Neh - 20 yrs 10) Shankra 11) Jeet- 21 yrs 12) Yash - 22 yrs
Dec 29, 2017
06:10 (IST)
The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, an official from the BMC disaster management unit said.
Dec 29, 2017
05:39 (IST)
12 of the 15 dead are women, according to BMC officials.
Dec 29, 2017
05:35 (IST)
Firemen try to douse the fire at a restaurant in Kamala Mills Complex, Lower Parel.
Dec 29, 2017
05:27 (IST)

Dec 29, 2017
05:26 (IST)

Dec 29, 2017
05:10 (IST)
We have started our investigation... It is only after investigation that we will be able to say anything: S Jay Kumar, senior Mumbai police officer.
Dec 29, 2017
04:45 (IST)
Fire started somewhere close to restaurants Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Dec 29, 2017
04:28 (IST)
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Building, 14 Dead, Several Injured
At least 14 people died and nearly a dozen were injured in major fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound that houses several offices and restaurants."
Dec 29, 2017
04:24 (IST)
Several news channels that operate from the Kamala Mills compound have had to shut down their broadcast.
Dec 29, 2017
04:17 (IST)
Sunil Shinde, Shiv Sena MLA calls for a "proper inquiry" into the Kamala Mills fire incident.
Dec 29, 2017
04:13 (IST)
Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav at KEM hospital says 15 dead and 12 others are injured, ANI reports.
