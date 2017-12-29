Massive Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills Building Live Updates: Fire At Rooftop Restaurant Kills 15, Several Injured

The fire seems to have started at a restaurant in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Here are the live updates of the fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex:

A massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. So far, 15 people have been reported dead and several others injured. Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities. The fire appears to have started at a restaurant at the top floor of the building, although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Those injured were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital and Scion Hospital. Two of the injured are believed to be in critical condition. Six fire tenders, four water tankers, emergency ambulance and police were rushed to the spot. The building in Mumbai houses commercial establishments including news channels have had to stop broadcasting.