Leopard Spotted In Residential Area Near Mumbai, 3 Attacked

Three people were on Thursday injured in attacks by a leopard in a residential area of Kalyan, near Mumbai. Videos showed people terrified at the sight of the big cat as it jumped across a window of a building.

Forest officials are at the spot and efforts are on to capture it.

"I saw the leopard on the first floor. People were screaming for help. A man went inside the building despite warning and was attacked by the leopard. Some of us with sticks in hand scared it away," said a local.

In one of the videos, a victim was seen with bandages on his head and an arm.

Yesterday, a leopard was spotted in a densely-populated area of Nashik in Maharashtra. It was tranquilised and caged shortly after midnight, officials said.