Lamborghini Huracan Supercar Catches Fire On Mumbai Road, Gautam Singhania Shares Video

The blaze was doused in approximately 45 minutes.

Lamborghini Huracan Supercar Catches Fire On Mumbai Road, Gautam Singhania Shares Video
No injuries are reported in the incident which occurred at around 10.20 pm.
Mumbai:

A fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini car on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said.

No injuries are reported in the incident which occurred at around 10.20 pm.

A fire brigade official said one fire engine was promptly dispatched to the spot. The blaze was doused in approximately 45 minutes.

The information about the exact number of occupants in the car and the cause of the fire are not available immediately.

Business tycoon and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania shared a video of the affected car on his social media account.

Another video shows flames in the cabin of the orange-coloured car with Gujarat registration number, and a man attempting to put them out.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

