Police scanned CCTV footage to trace the taxi to recover the bag. (File)

Mumbai Police on Tuesday returned a bag with Rs 15 lakh cash to a Kenyan woman who had forgotten it in a taxi.

The woman had lodged a complaint at Colaba police station on Monday that she had forgotten her bag with Rs 15 lakh cash in a taxi, said police.

Colaba Police soon started scanning CCTV footage to trace the taxi.

The taxi driver was found in Kalbadevi area and police took the bag from him. It was later handed over to the woman.