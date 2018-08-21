Keenan-Reuben Murders: Main Witness Found Dead In Mumbai, Partner Missing

Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez died after they were stabbed outside a pub in Mumbai in October 2011.

A man who had witnessed the 2011 killing of Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandes in Mumbai and was the main complainant in the case, was found dead on Monday.

Avinash Solanki, 40, was found dead around 2.40 am, with multiple stab wounds, in an office used by his partner Nilesh Shukla. He had last been seen on Friday.

The police are looking for Nilesh Shukla, who is believed to have left Mumbai. Bottles of expensive alcohol were found in the office. Solanki had stab wounds in his head, stomach and genitals.

The police suspect personal reasons behind the murder.

In October 2011, Solanki was part of a group that included Keenan and Reuben, dining at a pub in Amboli in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri.

When the group was leaving, some men started throwing lewd comments at the women. Keenan, Reuben and their friends chased away the offenders. But they returned later with more people and attacked Keenan and Reuben with knives, killing them on the road. The incident provoked national outrage as no one stepped in to help Keenan and Reuben on a crowded Mumbai street.

It was Solanki's testimony that led to four men being convicted and sentenced to life in jail in 2016. The convicts have appealed to the Bombay High Court.

Solanki, who also went by the name Avinash Bali, was a police informer.