Caught On Video: Railway Cop Trying To Touch Woman At Station, Suspended Commuters raised an alarm after they saw a railway police officer touching a woman inappropriately. After inquiry he was suspended.

Share EMAIL PRINT RPF constable suspended for inappropriately touching woman at railway station in Mumbai Mumbai: A constable of the Railway Protection Force or RPF was suspended after he was seen in a video, touching a woman inappropriately on Wednesday. The constable, Jahangir, was posted at Kalyan police station in Mumbai.



In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Jahangir can be seen touching a woman sitting next to him on her back. It appears that the woman, with her companion was waiting at Kalyan railway station.



"As soon as we saw the video, we conducted an inquiry and immediately suspended the constable," the Divisional Commissioner of Central Railways, Sachin Bhalode told NDTV.



Commuters waiting at the railway platform noticed the constable touching the woman and raised an alarm. In the video angry voices can be heard saying "report against the policeman...hand him over to the security men". Few commuters cornered the constable as he tried to run away and thrashed him.



On being asked whether the constable will be charged with molestation, Mr Bhalode said, "we have not received any complaint but based on the video, we are taking stern action."



"The Railways are taking several measures for women's security," Mr Bhalode said, adding that five Mahila Shakti teams, each led by a woman officer, are "constantly on the move."



Women officials of the Western Railways on June 4 began a new initiative to improve security at railway platforms. Officials started interactive sessions with women commuters to seek their suggestions. Sessions will be held at regular intervals at Bandra, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Borivali and Virar a senior official said.



