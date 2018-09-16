In Mumbai, Man Allegedly Rapes 10-Year-Old At Knifepoint; Arrested

Police laid a trap and arrested Sheikh from Tata Colony in Bandra. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor at knife-point in suburban Bandra, police said Saturday.

Sher Ali Yasin Sheikh had allegedly entered the house of the 10-year-old girl on September 10 when she was alone and raped her after threatening her with a knife, a police official said.

Sheikh also stole money and gold ornaments from the girl's house, the official added.

The girl's mother filed a complaint after the incident following which four teams were made to arrest Sheikh, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Sheikh from Tata Colony in Bandra's Bharatnagar area on Friday night, the official said.

A gold chain he had stolen from the girl's house had been recovered, police said.

Sheikh has been charged with rape, robbery and house trespass under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code or the IPC, he informed.