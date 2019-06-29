Heavy Rains Continue In Mumbai, Adjoining Areas For Second Day

Weather department has predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and the coastal areas for today.

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day today.

At least five people have been injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.

The suburban local trains remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule. However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

A press release issued by the CR said, Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. The Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad.

Mumbai-Bhusaval Passenger will remained cancelled till July 1, it said.

According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of the city.

Five people were injured in two different incidents of wall collapse in the city, they said. "While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," they said.

According to the civic officials, a tree was uprooted as a result of incessant rains on Friday night, in which some cars got damaged.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and the coastal areas for today. Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.

In the last 24 hours, Colaba observatory recorded 81.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall.

