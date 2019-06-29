Heavy Rain Continues In Mumbai For Second Day: Live Updates

The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius.

Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour today with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 per cent.

A few cars were damaged in Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp after a tree fell down on them, following heavy rainfall in the area, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, many trees were uprooted in the Sion area due to heavy downpour.

According to the BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours.

