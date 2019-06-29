Heavy Rain Continues In Mumbai For Second Day: Live Updates

The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius.
Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour today with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 per cent.
A few cars were damaged in Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp after a tree fell down on them, following heavy rainfall in the area, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, many trees were uprooted in the Sion area due to heavy downpour.
According to the BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Mumbai rains:
Rain showers continue to lash Mumbai.
In view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. The Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad.
Two cars damaged in Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp after a tree fell down on them, following heavy rainfall in the area today.
On Friday, eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Spicejet says due to bad weather at Mumbai, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected.
A wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. Debris was removed, and no casualties have been reported, according to news agency ANI.