Heavy Rain Continues In Mumbai, Suburbs; Train, Bus Services Hit

Normal life was affected on Wednesday as heavy rain continued in Mumbai and its suburbs causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at several locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs till Friday, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

Train and bus services have been affected on some routes in the city due to flooding in the low-lying areas and railway tracks, officials said.

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday and the water level of some rivers has been rising rapidly. The Weather Department has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days for Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.

The Chief Minister also visited the disaster control room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BCM) and said that he has told the authorities to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives.

He said that several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at various locations across the state and more personnel will be sent if needed.