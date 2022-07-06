Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai, On Heavy Rain Alert, Braces For More Showers

Mumbai:
Mumbai is bracing for more showers and a heavy rain alert has been issued in the city. It has been raining in the financial capital for the past two days, leaving its roads waterlogged and traffic movement affected. Mumbai's Powai Lake overflowed yesterday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the civic body's disaster control room, said 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone areas.
Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai rain:
Mumbai Rain Forecast At 8 AM - Live Updates
The weather office has predicated moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today. There is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Today's High Tide: 1649 hours - 3.88 metre
Today's Low tide: 2311 hours- 1.66 metre
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Powai Lake Overflows
Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing last evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, said the official. "However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres," he said. (PTI)
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Man Drowns In Water-Filled Quarry, Search On For Another
One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said. A group of seven youths, all in their mid-20s, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said. A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19). (PTI)
