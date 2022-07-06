Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai, On Heavy Rain Alert, Braces For More Showers

Mumbai Rain Today: The city roadswere waterlogged and traffic movement was affected.

Mumbai is bracing for more showers and a heavy rain alert has been issued in the city. It has been raining in the financial capital for the past two days, leaving its roads waterlogged and traffic movement affected. Mumbai's Powai Lake overflowed yesterday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the civic body's disaster control room, said 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone areas.

Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai rain:

Jul 06, 2022 09:35 (IST) Mumbai Rain Forecast At 8 AM - Live Updates

The weather office has predicated moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today. There is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Today's High Tide: 1649 hours - 3.88 metre

Today's Low tide: 2311 hours- 1.66 metre

Jul 06, 2022 09:31 (IST) Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Powai Lake Overflows

Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing last evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, said the official. "However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres," he said. (PTI)