Heavy Rain Continues To Batter In Mumbai, Several Areas Waterlogged

Amid continuous rainfall, which has led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall and occasional gusty winds in Mumbai for today, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

“Today's Weather forecast @ 0800 hrs: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely,” said a BMC official.

According to BMC “Today's High Tide: 0808 hrs – 3.46 mtr 1908 hrs – 3.20 mtr. Low tide:1350 hrs -2.52 mtr. Next Day- (29.07.2023) 0203 hrs – 1.15 mtr.”

Meanwhile, Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing last night at 10.52 pm, said a BMC official.

According to BMC officials rainfall recorded in 24 hours from Palghar district for July 28 (from yesterday 8 am to today 8 am), “ Vasai: 138 mm, Jawhar: 336.33 mm, Vikramgad: 221 mm, Mokhada: 234.75 mm, Wada: 129.25 mm, Dahanu: 224.8 mm, Palghar: 116.3 mm, and Talasari: 80.50 mm. Meanwhile, The Total rainfall recorded is 1480.9 mm, and the average rainfall recorded is 185.1 mm.”

According to BMC officials, “Avg Rainfall details from 27.07.2023 0800hrs to 28.07.2023 0800hrs was recorded CT: 100.82 mm, ES: 94.79 mm WS: 129.12 mm.”

Meanwhile, according to IMD officials, ”Rainfall was recorded from 0830 IST of 27.7.23 to 0530 IST of 28.7.23 over Mumbai City and sub-urban (mm) Santacruz 94.8, Colaba 92.4, Dahisar 230.5, Ram Mandir 108, Chembur 72.5, Byculla 95.0, CSMT 92.5, and Sion 70.5.”

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department on Tuesday.

The weather department on Monday also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27.

Last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai.

At least 26 people died after being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force.

