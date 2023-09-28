Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Special Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Visarjan today: The iconic Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh idol in Mumbai.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will end today with Ganpati Visarjan. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in a grand spectacle.

In light of this massive event, the Mumbai Traffic Police has rolled out a special traffic advisory. Starting from today, September 28 at 10 AM, and extending until the early hours of September 29, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Greater Mumbai.

However, recognising the essential services that must go on uninterrupted, the police have made exceptions. Vehicles transporting vegetables, milk, bread, bakery products, water tankers, petrol, diesel, kerosene tankers, school buses, ambulances, as well as government and semi-government vehicles, will be allowed entry during this period.

In the advisory, Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, “On 28th September 2023, Anant Chaturdashi Ganpati immersion day from morning 10.00 hrs. to next day morning 06.00 hrs. entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited.”

“Vegetable vehicles, Milk, Bread and Bakery products carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other supplied tankers), Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Tankers, Ambulance, Government and Semi Government vehicles and also School buses”, they added while mentioning the exempted vehicles.

In view of Ganpati Visarjan on September 23rd, 25th, and 28th, the movement of heavy vehicles excluding essential services, in Mumbai city from 11 am to 1 am. pic.twitter.com/W1zvQWn5fx — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 23, 2023

Mumbai Police have assembled a formidable team, including 8 additional Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and a substantial force of 2866 police officers and 16250 police personnel to oversee the proceedings.

In addition to this, the police will be supported by SRPF, QRT teams, an RAF company, and dedicated home guard units stationed at critical locations. The entire event will be closely monitored through a network of CCTV cameras and drone surveillance.

Mumbai's preparedness for Ganesh idol immersion is impressive, with 73 natural immersion spots and an additional 162 artificial lakes to ensure a smooth and safe Visarjan.