Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled - See Pics

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the first look of famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday.

The Lalbaugcha Raja, which is one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, is said to be 12-feet tall this year.

Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

Every year, thousands of devotees gather at Lalbaugcha Raja to catch a glimpse of Lord Ganesh.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar and marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. The much-awaited festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

It is marked with the installation of Ganesha's clay idols in homes and public places, and concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will commence on September 19.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named "Namo Express", to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station.

|| गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ||



🕥10.40 pm | 15-9-2023 📍 Mumbai | रा. १०.४० वा. | १५-९-२०२३ 📍 मुंबई



🔸 Flagging off 'Namo Express' from Dadar to Sawantwadi (Konkan Ganpati Special Train)

🔸 दादर ते सावंतवाडी नमो एक्सप्रेसचा (कोकण गणपती स्पेशल ट्रेन) प्रस्थान कार्यक्रम

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming festival.