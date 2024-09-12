3 Friends, 3 Faiths And Shared Belief: Tale Of Ganesh Chaturthi Event In Mumbai

This inter-community Ganesha festival has becoming a popular attraction

As Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, the Raut Galli neighbourhood of Dahisar, a tiny hamlet of fishermen, welcomed its Ganesha idol, set up by three friends Sohel Malik - a Muslim, Oswald Gonsalves - a Catholic, and Jignesh Patel - a Hindu.

The three friends had not celebrated any festival on a grand scale in the past due to financial constraints. But they always wanted to bring people together in a festival that's synonymous with the city. So they decided to do it on Ganesh Chaturthi this year, in which Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

"The planning was on since Covid-19 lockdown. It took us so long because some of our friends did not have a job, and we did not feel good asking them about this. We let everyone settle first and then decided to hold this," Mr Gonsalves told NDTV.

"I took care of the idol. Mr Patel took care of logistics and vargani (donations). The mandap (pandal) and decoration was all taken care of by Mr Gonsalves," Mr Malik said.

"People here are together in happiness and sadness. If anything good is happening, you may see a few people showing up, but if something bad happens, everyone will turn up for you," Mr Patel said.

Ganeshotsav, which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees usually bid an emotional farewell to the idols of their beloved deity after one-and-a-half days, five days, and seven days.

The final immersion process is held on the last day (Anant Chaturdashi), which will take place on September 17 this year.