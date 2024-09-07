In Pics: Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Kick Off In Full Swing

Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the "Lord of Beginnings" and the "Remover of Obstacles"

The iconic festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, has started in full swing nationwide. This year's celebration will take place over 10 days from September 6 to September 17.

As devotees celebrate the auspicious occasion with boundless joy in several cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, here's a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India:

An idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in New Delhi. Photo Credit: ANI

Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the "Lord of Beginnings" and the "Remover of Obstacles".

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits the 70-feet tall Lord Ganesha on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. Photo Credit: ANI

In honor of the celebration, people decorate their houses with Lord Ganesha idols, hold fasts, cook delicious food, and visit pandals.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha using 20 types of fruits on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. Photo Credit: ANI

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel are deployed on the streets for the next ten days to provide security during the festival.

Idols of Lord Ganesha being given a final touch on the first day of ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi. Photo Credit: ANI

Lakhs of devotees visit some of the popular pandals such as 'Lalbaugcha Raja' during the auspicious occasion.

A colossal laddu weighing 500 kg displayed at a sweet shop on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kolkata. Photo Credit: ANI

Devotees also prepare extravagant sweets to offer to Lord Ganesha during the 10-day festival.

Devotees light earthen lamps (Diya) at a Lord Ganesha temple. Photo Credit: ANI

The festival will end when the Lord Ganesha idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in the sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi on 17th September this year.