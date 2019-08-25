4 Arrested For Running Call Centre To Dupe Job Aspirants In Mumbai

Accused would dig out details of aspirants from job sites: Police (Representational)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs, the police said on Saturday.

One of the victims, Yogesh Rathod, had approached Matunga police in April with a complaint that he had been cheated of Rs 1.30 lakh by a tele-caller who claimed to be associated with a job website, an official said.

"The caller told him he had been selected as ticketing executive with an airlines company. The victim was asked to pay Rs 1.30 lakh for the job interview, insurance and other expenses. Once he paid the money, the caller was untraceable," the official said.

Probe has found the accused used the modus operandi in several parts of the country and banking transactions have been unearthed, he said.

"We nabbed a 23-year-old woman from Mumbai first. She told us the call centre was in Delhi. They would dig out details of aspirants from job sites and then proceed to dupe them. A Mumbai police team went on Delhi on August 20 and made three more arrests," he said.

