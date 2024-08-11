IIT Kanpur Launches Program To Aid Students Preparing For Bank Exams

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has launched "SATHEE IBPS," an innovative program aimed at helping candidates prepare for banking exams conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Supported by the Ministry of Education, this initiative is focused on providing high-quality educational resources to aspiring students across India, with a particular emphasis on those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and remote areas. The program aims to ensure equal access to top-tier learning materials.

SATHEE IBPS offers comprehensive study material specifically tailored for the IBPS Clerk exam, with plans to expand its resources to cover additional IBPS exams soon. Candidates can register for the SATHEE IBPS program through the official portal at ibps.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, emphasised the program's broader mission, stating, "The launch of SATHEE IBPS reaffirms our commitment to democratising elite education. It exemplifies our proactive use of technology to empower students nationwide, preparing them not just for exams but for a successful future, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020."

Professor Amey Karkare, the Principal Investigator of the project, highlighted the program's unique features, noting, "SATHEE IBPS incorporates our AI-driven tutoring system, delivering a structured learning experience that adapts seamlessly to the distinct needs of every student. This ensures personalised support throughout their preparation journey."

Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, underscored the platform's inclusive design, saying, "The SATHEE IBPS platform is designed to bridge the digital divide, creating an educational environment that helps aspirants preparing for IBPS exams excel in their ambitions, regardless of geographic or economic limitations."