For Refusing Marriage Proposal, Man Kills Girl's Father In Maharashtra

Before the father could respond, he was attacked with a long sharp knife repeatedly. (Representational)

A jobless suitor in a Maharashtra village stabbed a man to death after he rejected him his daughter's hand in marriage, police said on Saturday.

Another relative was also grievously injured in the late Friday incident in the Datada-Budruk village, when Sachin Narayan Surnar attacked Kailash Shinde at his home.

Surnar wanted to marry Mr Shinde's daughter and had expressed his desire to the girl's brother, a police official Rohini Ingole said.

Amol K. Shinde wanted to take his father's consent on this. However, when the senior Shinde dismissed Surnar's proposal on the basis of his current unemployed status, the suitor was enraged.

Sachin Narayan Surnar along with four of his friends attacked Shinde household and demanded answers.

But before the father could respond, he was attacked with a long sharp knife repeatedly, killing him on the spot.

When Mr Shinde's relative rushed and attempted to intervene, Surnar injured him, too.

Bhujang D. Shinde is recuperating in a Nanded hospital, Ingole added.

All five accused have been arrested. They will be produced before a magistrate later today for remand, the officer said.

