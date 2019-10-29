Five Cops Suspended Over Custodial Death Of 26-Year-Old Mumbai Man

Mumbai Police had brought in Vijay Singh for questioning in an assault case (Representational)

Five policemen were suspended on Tuesday in connection with the custodial death of a 26-year-old man in Mumbai, an official said.

Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case on Sunday.

The victim's family has alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody.

A police inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables of Wadala TT police station have been suspended after an inquiry into the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh's family members and locals protested outside the Wadala Truck Terminus police station and sought a meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The protesters, holding placards and banners, demanded an FIR against the duty officer and other police personnel who allegedly assaulted Vijay Singh.

