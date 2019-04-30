Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Goregaon, 12 Fire Tenders At Spot

Twelve fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames which broke out at around 2:30 am.

Mumbai | | Updated: April 30, 2019 06:53 IST
No casualties have been reported so far.


Mumbai: 

A fire broke out at the Cama Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Goregaon in the early hours on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is not yet known. 

Firefighting operations are on. Further details are awaited.
 



