'Filmy' Plan To Meet Salman Khan Lands Teen In Bandra Police Station

The 15-year-old girl was detained by the police after they received a complaint about a young woman trying to scale the wall of the apartment complex. The police have sent her to a children's home.
The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, "left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor," senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said.
She first took a train to reach Mumbai, and arrived at the Bandra Terminus yesterday morning. The teen, who knew Salman Khan's residential address, then headed straight to Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, the police inspector said.
She first tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. They refused to let her enter without providing details of who she had come to meet.
After a while, the girl was seen trying to scale the boundary wall of the housing society, but was caught by the security guards, who then informed the Bandra police, another police official said.
Comments
After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children's home, the police official said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.