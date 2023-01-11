Drunk Man Attacks Girl From Manipur, Friend In Mumbai, Cops Investigate

Police have identified the man who is seen in the video and are trying to locate him. (Representational)

A girl from Manipur and her male friend were beaten up by a drunk man in Mumbai, prompting the police to launch an investigation, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Kalina area of the city when the duo was walking down a street. A video of the incident was tweeted to the Mumbai Police who are looking into the matter.

The video shot from a building shows a man appearing drunk abusing the girl and her friend, and slapping them.

Police have identified the man who is seen in the video and are trying to locate him.

The woman and her friend left the spot. They have not come forward to file a complaint yet, the official said.

No police case is registered yet.

