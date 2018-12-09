Diamond Trader Murder Case Hints At Role Of Minister's Ex-Aide, Actress

Rajeshwar Udani, a diamond trader based in Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 28.

A former aide of a politician and a cop were among those arrested in the mysterious murder of Mumbai businessman Rajeshwar Udani, who was found dead in Panvel this week. A prominent model-cum-television actor has also been detained in the case.

Rajeshwar Udani, a diamond trader based in Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 28. The 57-year-old's decomposed body was found at Panvel in Raigad district on Friday, 10 days after he went missing, police said.

Police has identified the accused as Sachin Pawar - a former personal assistant (PA) of a Maharashtra minister, while another accused, Dinesh Pawar, is a suspended police constable who was arrested earlier in a rape case.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the popular "Saath Nibhana Sathiya", has also been placed under detention. Police officials, however, have not revealed her role in the case but hinted that some more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.

Police investigations and call data records have revealed that Mr Udani was a regular at some bars and in touch with several women, including from the glamour and entertainment industry, through Sachin Pawar, who has worked with Maharashtra Minister Prakash Mehta.

The minister admitted that Sachin Pawar worked with him from 2004 to 2009, but claimed that he had severed all links with him after he was sacked from the BJP after he contested a BMC election as an independent.

After nearly a week after he went missing, Rajeshwar Udani's family registered a kidnapping case. During investigation, his driver told the police that Rajeshwar Udani asked him to be dropped near the Pant Nagar market where another vehicle came and he got into it.

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found late on December 5. He was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes he was wearing.

Investigators suspect Rajeshwar Udani's kidnappers may have killed him at some other location before dumping the body in the Panvel forests.

Police have questioned two dozen persons and are on the lookout for the vehicle which picked up the victim on the night he went missing.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.