Dancer Arrested For Allegedly Abducting, Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai The accused allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl at his home in Nalasopara after spiking her food and drink, police said.

The girl met the accused in suburban Andheri after she was approached on social media (representational) Mumbai: 20-year-old reality TV show contestant has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly raping a minor girl, a senior official said today.



Aditya Gupta, a dancer who had earlier participated in TV reality show, was arrested by the crime branch unit IX on Tuesday in connection with the offence, he said.



The accused had approached the 17-year-old girl, a resident of suburban Andheri, on social media recently. The two subsequently met in Andheri on Sunday, he said.



Mr Gupta then took the girl to his home at Nalasopara, in the adjoining Palghar district, where he allegedly raped her after spiking her food and drink, the police official said.



The girl was abandoned near an eatery in Andheri in a semi-conscious state on Monday. She later called her parents and informed them about the incident.



Based on the CCTV footage of the area and her call data records, the police arrested Aditya Gupta from his residence on Tuesday evening, the official said.



He was handed over to officials at Andheri's DN Nagar police station, where the girl's father had registered a case of kidnapping on Monday after she did not return home.



The accused has been charged under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.





