Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Shop In Mumbai, Shoot Owner Dead: Police

Robbers entered the jewellery shop in Mumbai's Dahisar and opened fire, police said (Representational)

Three armed robbers opened fire in a jewellery shop, killed the owner and looted gold ornaments in suburban Dahisar near Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am, when the three scooter-borne men entered the shop in Gawde Nagar and opened fire, an official said.

The unidentified accused shot shop owner Vikas Pandey (46) in his head, killing him on the spot, and managed to collect all the jewellery they could find in two travel bags, he said.

The accused fled on a grey scooter, the number plate of which they had folded, the official said.

The police have managed to get the description of the accused and are trying to get more details from CCTVs installed near the shop, he said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR is being registered, the official added.