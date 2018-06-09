Couple Accused Of Having Sex On Road Divider At Mumbai's Marine Drive While pedestrians shot a video of the act, someone alerted the Police Control Room which rushed a mobile van from Marine Drive Police Station.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police were able to catch the woman however the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, escaped Mumbai: A young couple brazenly made love on a road divider in south Mumbai's posh Marine Drive area in Nariman Point. Hundreds of people watched, clicked photos and filmed the bizaree incident as cars sped by at a busy hour of the day.



The video was circulated widely on social media.



The 'love act' happened between the Air India Building and Marine Hotel Plaza, on the busy thoroughfare of Marine Drive, also known as Queen's Necklace. The incident occurred barely a stone's throw away from the Maharashtra state government headquarters.



While pedestrians shot a video of the act, someone alerted the Police Control Room which rushed a mobile van from Marine Drive Police Station there.



Seeing the police, the couple entangled, adjusted their clothes and quickly crossed the road to the other side, dodging the heavy traffic.



Police were able to catch the woman however the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to escape. Police are trying to apprehend the man.



When the police questioned the woman, she claimed she was from Goa, but later backtracked and gave confusing replies. She also claimed they were just kissing. No charges have been pressed yet.



According to police, the woman appeared to be mentally unstable and has been sent to the Mahila Suraksha Kendra in Chembur. Further investigations are on, police told news agency IANS.



Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to track down the man, besides checking local hotels, and Foreigners Regional Registration Office for his identity.



(With inputs from PTI and IANS)



A young couple brazenly made love on a road divider in south Mumbai's posh Marine Drive area in Nariman Point. Hundreds of people watched, clicked photos and filmed the bizaree incident as cars sped by at a busy hour of the day.The video was circulated widely on social media.The 'love act' happened between the Air India Building and Marine Hotel Plaza, on the busy thoroughfare of Marine Drive, also known as Queen's Necklace. The incident occurred barely a stone's throw away from the Maharashtra state government headquarters.While pedestrians shot a video of the act, someone alerted the Police Control Room which rushed a mobile van from Marine Drive Police Station there.Seeing the police, the couple entangled, adjusted their clothes and quickly crossed the road to the other side, dodging the heavy traffic.Police were able to catch the woman however the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to escape. Police are trying to apprehend the man.When the police questioned the woman, she claimed she was from Goa, but later backtracked and gave confusing replies. She also claimed they were just kissing. No charges have been pressed yet.According to police, the woman appeared to be mentally unstable and has been sent to the Mahila Suraksha Kendra in Chembur. Further investigations are on, police told news agency IANS. Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to track down the man, besides checking local hotels, and Foreigners Regional Registration Office for his identity. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter