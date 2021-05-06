102-Year-Old's Mumbai Vaccine Story Is Reason We Should All Go Get Jabbed

Sheela Tarkeshwar Sinha took her second dose at a vaccine centre in Mumbai's Dadar.

India is in the thick of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and yet many are still hesitant to get their first dose of vaccine. Not 102-year-old Sheela Tarkeshwar Sinha though, who was administered her second dose in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a photograph on Twitter of Ms Sinha receiving her second jab at a vaccine centre in the city's Dadar area. The civic body referred to the 102-year-old as "young (at heart) and fearless" and added that "she turned quite a few heads and inspired many more".

Twitter users were all praises for Ms Sinha.

"Great granny, live young! Also please cover your nose, needs more than a vaccine," said a user, @LeftokRight.

"Good that you posted this. I got motivated, too, for taking my first jab," wrote another user, @Sandy240498.

"Truly inspiring, Sinha aaji," wrote @nishadkulkarni.

Here are some more reactions:

Inspiration for all. — Sumankumar Yadav (@sumankumar1409) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the authorities in Maharashtra for ensuring oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients. The court also asked the centre and the Delhi government to talk with the civic body officials in Mumbai to learn about augmenting and managing the supply.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that Mumbai managed with 275 metric tonnes of oxygen even when the active cases had crossed 92,000. The bench said "with no disrespect to Delhi", there was a lot to learn from the BMC. "What they are doing, how they are managing. We can learn from them. I also understand that Maharashtra even produces oxygen which Delhi cannot do," said the bench, which also comprised Justice MR Shah.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, after a three-day continuous dip in the number of COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday again saw a surge, logging 57,640 new infections. The state registered another 920 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Mumbai registered 3,882 cases while 77 lost their lives to the coronavirus.

In India, on Wednesday, 3,980 people died of COVID-19, the highest in a single day so far, pushing the total fatalities to 2,30,168. The country also set a new grim record in its daily COVID-19 tally with 4.12 lakh infections on Wednesday.