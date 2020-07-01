Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Festival, Mumbais Biggest, Cancelled Due To Covid

Coronavirus: The Ganesh idol at Lalbaug in Parel area of Mumbai is among the biggest crowd-pullers.

The Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal, formally called the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, today announced that the 11-day Ganesh Festival will not be celebrated communally this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers said they will instead arrange a blood donation and plasma therapy camp for the duration of the festival.

The Ganesh idol at Lalbaug in Parel area of Mumbai is among the biggest crowd-pullers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had recently thanked all religious communities for showing restraint during the lockdown that included several festivals.

He had said that despite Maharashtra's progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet and urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

On Wednesday, for the first time in three days, the state recorded less than 5,000 fresh cases of coronavirus. Mumbai also recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The state's tally of positive cases is now 1,74,761.

However, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi today, the Shiv Sena leader performed the ceremonial worship of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur temple, some 360 km away from state capital Mumbai.

He performed the ceremony, which is customary for the state's chief minister to do, with his wife Rashmi Thackeray.