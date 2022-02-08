Mumbai Curbs To Go By Month-End, Says Mayor: 'We Have Made Up Our Minds'

Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. File

Amid a slide in Mumbai's daily Covid counts, the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to ease curbs on outdoor activities and unlock the city by the end of this month.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, according to news agency ANI.

Ms Pednekar, however, added a cautionary note and urged people not to let the guard down to prevent another spike in cases. "It is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said.

This comes after the Maximum City's Covid case counts, which saw a surge during the pandemic's third wave over past one month, steadily dropped over the past week, with the city's recording 356 cases in yesterday's bulletin.