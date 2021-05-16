Mumbai Records 1,544 New Covid Cases With Lowest Number Of Tests In May

The number of daily cases were outnumbered by the number of recoveries on Sunday (file).

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,544 fresh coronavirus positive cases following testing of 22,430 samples, the lowest such number so far this month, the city's civic body said.

A total of 60 patients died, taking the overall count of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai to 14,260, it said.

Mumbai's tally of cases now stands at 6,88,696.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,447 coronavirus positive cases after 24,896 samples were tested.

With 22,430 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has risen to 58,98,605, as per the update given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of daily fatalities in Mumbai remained more or less the same. Mumbai's death count remained in the range of 51 to 90 so far this month, it said.

The number of recovered patients outnumbered the number of daily cases on Sunday.

A total of 2,438 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,36,753, it said, adding Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent.

The number of active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 infections in a day on April 4. At 90, the city had seen the highest number of fatalities in a day during the second wave on May 1 this year.

As per the BMC, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April May 9 to May 15 is 0.29 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is 231 days.

Mumbai is left with 86 active containment zones located in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings dipped to 339.

