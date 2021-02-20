'Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya...': Vivek Oberoi On Mumbai Police's FIR

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was caught riding a bike without helmet or face mask

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter with a short poem and a dig at himself on Saturday afternoon, a day after Mumbai Police filed a FIR against him for riding a motorcycle without both a helmet (as mandated by law) and face mask (required coronavirus safety protocol).

"Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan (Look where love has left us... we started our journey on a new bike, but were without a helmet and ended up paying a fine)," Mr Oberoi tweeted.

"Riding without a helmet? Mumbai Police will do a checkmate! Thank you Mumbai Police, for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe... wear a helmet and face mask," he added.

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021

On Friday a photograph of Mr Oberoi and his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Valentine's Day was widely shared on social media.

The photograph was from a video shared online by Mr Oberoi, and in the image neither he nor his wife were wearing helmets or face masks.

Mumbai - the Indian city worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic - has recorded a worrying surge in cases over the past few days.

Earlier today, news agency PTI reported that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had logged nearly 3,000 new cases in 24 hours, and that over 1,300 buildings had been sealed.

On Friday city authorities issued strict rules and reminded people to wear face masks at all times when in public and maintain social distancing.

Both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Ajit Pawar have stressed on the importance of face masks, warning of strict action against those caught without them.

Mr Thackeray this week warned of harsh consequences, including re-imposition of lockdowns, if people continue to not wear masks and eschew social distancing.

"It is up to the people of the state to decide if they want a lockdown or live freely with some restrictions. Wear face masks and avoid crowds or else..." Mr Thackeray said.

Mumbai Police's FIR against Mr Oberoi is under multiple sections, including that claiming a "negligent act likely to spread infection of disease"; under the law he can be punished with a six-month jail term.

A fine of Rs 500 - for not wearing a helmet - has also been levied.

With input from PTI