Congress Seeks Views Of Mumbai Activists For 2019 Election Manifesto

Congress said its party chief Rahul Gandhi called for a reach out, to prepare a poll manifesto

Congress leaders met Mumbai-based activists and sought their views on various issues being faced by the city. Based on the feedback, the Congress plans to incorporate them in the party's manifesto for next year's Lok Sabha election.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, who heads the All-India Congress Committee or AICC manifesto sub-committee, interacted with a cross section of people in Mumbai on Tuesday as part of the party's national outreach programme -- 'Jan Awaaz (people's voice)'.

After the interaction, Ms Selja said, "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to reach out to the people and prepare a manifesto which will aim at solving most of their issues."

"The Congress has given the country many credible institutions. But unfortunately, they are being destroyed one after the other," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said issues and challenges pertaining to urbanisation in the megacity were discussed with activists from various fields.

Problems of sanitation, housing, water supply, solid waste management and environment in the city were also discussed, he added.

Mumbai-based lawyer Afroz Shah, who led the suburban Versova beach cleanliness drive, transport activist Ashok Datar, NGO Praja Foundation's founder and managing trustee Nitai Mehta, journalist-turned-activist Sucheta Dalal, RTI activist Anil Galgali and others put forth their views during the interaction.

