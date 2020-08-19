Childless Mumbai Couple Arrested For Kidnapping Friend's Infant Daughter: Cops

The couple has been charged with kidnapping, criminal breach of trust, police said (Representational)

Mumbai Police today arrested a man and his wife hours after they allegedly kidnapped their friend's infant daughter.

The accused, identified as Reshma Mistri (32) and Ibrahim Mistri (35), kidnapped the infant since the couple had no children of their own, police said.

The accused took the toddler and her mother, residents of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, to Kurla today morning on the pretext of buying the child a dress, Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector of Kurla police station, said.

After buying the dress, Ibrahim Mistri took the child away saying he would buy her some chocolates.

After a while, Reshma Mistri asked the child's mother to wait at the spot and left with the woman's mobile phone.

The mother panicked when the couple did not return. She then approached the Kurla police station, the official said.

"We tracked down the accused to the Malwani area and rescued the child. The couple was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and criminal breach of trust," Mr Shinde said.