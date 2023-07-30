The bus was partially damaged, said an official.

Nearly 50 passengers travelling in a civic transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

#Video | Bus Carrying Nearly 50 Passengers Catches Fire Near Mumbai, None Injured pic.twitter.com/TZyBckI5E5 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 30, 2023

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus, carrying 45 to 50 passengers, was on way from Narpoli to Chendani Koliwada when it caught fire at around 8.30 am near the Central Maidan here, he said.

After noticing the fire, the bus driver and conductor immediately evacuated the passengers, he said.

Local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, the official said.

The bus was partially damaged, he said, adding a short-circuit was suspected to have caused the fire.

