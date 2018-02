A 12-year-old boy was allegedly strangled by his friend over a minor issue at a village in Gondia district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.The incident took place last evening at Chichgad village when the minors were playing, they said."The boy, Pushkar Nirmal Parihar, was killed by his 15-year-old friend after a scuffle broke out between them over some petty issue," a police officer said.A murder case has been registered against the minor accused and he has been arrested, police said.