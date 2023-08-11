11-Year-Old Delhi Boy Strangled At Home, Body Shoved In Bed-Box

The victim, Divyansh, lived with his mother at a rented flat in E Block, Inderpuri. (file)

An 11-year-old boy's dead body was found on Thursday in a bed box at a house in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. A woman, who was seen leaving the house on security camera footage, is accused of strangling the boy to death and dumping the body in the bed box.

The mother, Neelu, told the police that she found her flat locked from the outside when she reached home from office on Thursday evening. She assumed Divyansh would have gone somewhere, but got worried when his dance teacher called her to inform that the boy didn't turn up to class.

When Neelu entered the flat, she noticed the bedsheet and mattress were not arranged. She then found her son's body in the storage box of the bed, police said.

The police were informed by the hospital. Preliminary medical examination suggested the boy died due to strangling, police said, adding they suspect a woman of committing the crime.