Bollywood Actor Kunal Kemmu Fined For Riding Bike Without Helmet

The e-challan or online penalty of Rs 500 was issued based on pictures of the actor riding the two-wheeler while wearing a cap and not a helmet.
The actor later apologised for it, saying he doesn't want to set a wrong example.
Today, Mumbai police on its official Twitter handle said "@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen's safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won't be an afterthought! An e-challan has been dispatched."
To this, Mr Kemmu apologised on social media and said that traffic rules should always be followed.
Kunal Kemmu who has featured in films like Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and Go Goa Gone is married to actress Soha Ali Khan and is a father of 5-month-old Naumi Kemmu.
I have seen this picture out there and honestly it's very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it's a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don't want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv- kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018
In 2016, the Bombay High Court had made it compulsory for bike riders and those riding pillion to wear a helmet.
In November last year, actor Varun Dhawan had drawn the ire of the Mumbai Police after a daily carried his picture showing him clicking a selfie with a fan from his car while stuck in traffic.
With inputs from PTI