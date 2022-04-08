BJP Conspiring To Make Mumbai A Union Territory, Home Ministry In Loop: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the BJP is conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, saying that a presentation to that effect has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, businessmen were part of this conspiracy.

"A presentation about making Mumbai a Union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Mr Raut claimed.

In the next few months, the group led Mr Somaiya is likely to move court saying the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has gone down drastically and hence the city should be made a Union territory under the central government rule, the Sena MP claimed.

Mr Raut said Mr Somaiya had earlier challenged the state government's decision to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)