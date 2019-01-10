BEST Employees' Strike Enters Day 3. Central Railway Runs Extra Trains

BEST employees' strike: Mumbai Division to run extra sub-services.

As an indefinite strike by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees entered its third day on Thursday, the Central Railway has decided to run extra sub-services to meet the demands of commuters.

"In view of BEST buses strike Mumbai Division will run extra sub-services. Main line - Thane dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.40hrs. CSMT dep 14.49hrs. Kalyan arrival 16.15hrs. Harbour line- Vashi dep 13.44hrs. CSMT arrival 14.32hrs. CSMT dep 14.45hrs and Panvel arrival 16.05," CPRO Central Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 32,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport from a long time have been demanding higher pay, merging budget of the loss-making transport undertaking with that of the BMC, deliberations on new wage agreement, resuming appointments on compassionate grounds and a bonus equivalent to that of the civic body's employees.

The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 buses, which criss-cross the metropolis and also operate services in the neighbouring Thane district and Navi Mumbai. It is the second-biggest mode of transport in Mumbai after local trains, which ferry over 80 lakh passengers every day.