Bengal Man Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Former Cricketer's Daughter On Phone The man's mother says that he has had a long history of mental illness, but he is harmless. A medical investigation will be done to corroborate his family's claim.

Share EMAIL PRINT The man called on the landline, made obscene comments about her and even threatened to kidnap her. Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly harassing the daughter of a former cricketer. The man, identified as Debkumar Maity, has called at least 20 times on the ex-cricketer's landline number since January 2, police said. He made obscene comments about her and even threatened to kidnap her, a senior officer added.



The former skipper filed a complaint at Bandra police station after which the cyber cell of the Mumbai police traced the number to Mahishadal in East Midnapore district. The West Bengal police were informed and the man was arrested.



The man has reportedly told the police that it was love at first sight for him. "I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her," Debkumar Maity told police, according to an India Today report.



Maity was brought to Mumbai for interrogation today and will be produced in a court this week.



Bhimsen Gaikowar, who arrested him, told Hindustan Times that he had proposed to the woman on phone and expressed his desire to marry her. "He threatened to kidnap her if she rejected his proposal of marriage," Mr Gaikowar said.



A school dropout, Maity is an artist, but isn't employed at present. His mother says that he has had a long history of mental illness, but he is harmless. A medical investigation will be done to corroborate his family's claim.



The police are now investigating how the man managed to get the cricketer's landline number.



