Bengal Man Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Former Cricketer's Daughter On Phone

The former skipper filed a complaint at Bandra police station after which the cyber cell of the Mumbai police traced the number to Mahishadal in East Midnapore district. The West Bengal police were informed and the man was arrested.
The man has reportedly told the police that it was love at first sight for him. "I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her," Debkumar Maity told police, according to an India Today report.
Maity was brought to Mumbai for interrogation today and will be produced in a court this week.
Bhimsen Gaikowar, who arrested him, told Hindustan Times that he had proposed to the woman on phone and expressed his desire to marry her. "He threatened to kidnap her if she rejected his proposal of marriage," Mr Gaikowar said.
The police are now investigating how the man managed to get the cricketer's landline number.