3 Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3.18 Crores In Mumbai: Police

The trio had come to the city pretending to be involved in a fabric business: Police (Representational)

Three Nigerians were arrested in the western suburb of Bandra and Navi Mumbai for alleged possession of various drugs worth over Rs 3 crore on New Year's Eve, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who are suspected to be part of an international drug syndicate, had brought the contraband to the city to sell it to people at New Year parties, an official said.

A patrolling team of the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested one of the accused Ebey Chenedu Mike (39) near Tata Colony at Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, the official said.

The ANC's Bandra unit recovered 105 gm of cocaine and 120 gm of mephedrone from a bag in the accused's possession, he said.

On interrogation, Mike revealed that he had procured the contraband from Odiphe Bartholomue (40) and Monday Egvu (38), he said.

The ANC team arrested the duo at Vashi check naka in Navi Mumbai, and seized 120 gm of cocaine and 850 gm of mephedrone from Odiphe and 180 gm of white and 350 gm of grey mephedrone and 235 gm of MDMA from Monday, the official said.

The total drug recovery is valued at Rs 3.18 crore, deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade (ANC) said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused would also sell cocaine, mephedrone and MDMA to their customers at the railway track in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd, he said.

There have been incidents of attack on police teams by these drug traffickers in the past, he said.

The accused were residents of Vashi and they may be part of international drugs syndicate, in which few more Nigerians may be involved, Mr Nalawade said.

The trio had come to the city pretending to be involved in a fabric business and were active drug traffickers, he said.

Accused Ebey Mike also has a drugs case registered at Bengaluru in Karnataka, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.