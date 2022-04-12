After Hyderabad, Mumbai Recognised As A 'Tree City Of The World'

Mumbai is the second city in India to receive this distinction. (Representational)

Mumbai has been recognised as the "2021 Tree City of the World" by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (UN) jointly with Arbor Day Foundation, Department of Public Relations, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Tuesday.

Mumbai is the second city in India to receive this distinction.

Due to this pride, the city of Mumbai, which is known as 'Dream City', has now got a new identity as 'Tree City'.

State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray called on Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal and Park Superintendent and handed over a copy of the letter of commendation received by Jitendra Pardeshi from the Arbor Day Foundation under the auspices of the United Nations and commended the work done by BMC for the environment.

Under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Chief Executive Officer of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a special letter written in honour of the city of Mumbai, Dan Lamb has congratulated the city of Mumbai.

The city of Mumbai is now one of the leading global networks in urban and community forestry.

He has congratulated the city of Mumbai and alternatively Mumbaikars for achieving this highly prestigious status.

Giving more information about this honour of Mumbai city, Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Parks, said that cities around the world are being evaluated on the basis of various standards such as Miyawaki forests established in BMC area, regular tree planting, scientific care of trees, public awareness, allocation of relevant resources.

Previously, Hyderabad was the only city in India to receive this honour.

Therefore, Mumbai has become the second city in the country to get the honor of 'Tree City', said Pardeshi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)