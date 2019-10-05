Activists Detained As Bulldozers Roll Into Mumbai's Aarey, Cut Trees

Aarey protest: The authorities have started cutting trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

Several activists have been detained since Friday night in Mumbai after they tried to stop the authorities from cutting trees at Aarey Colony, where a car shed for the Mumbai Metro will be built. Bulldozers rolled into the area as protesters looked at them from a safe distance.

Some protesters camped just outside Aarey through the night as the police stopped them from entering the area, sources said. They alleged the authorities came under the cover of darkness to raze the trees.

The Bombay High Court on Friday cancelled four petitions challenging cutting of trees at Aarey Colony for the metro car shed. The process to raze the trees began hours later.

The activists gathered at Aarey Colony after a video showing a tree being cut was widely circulated on social media. They alleged the trees were being cut illegally.

According to the rules of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, trees can be cut 15 days after posting the court order to do so on its website, sources said.

For the last two years, environmentalists have been protesting the decision to build a car shed for Mumbai Metro at Aarey Colony, which has more than five lakh trees.

"What is the hurry that they are cutting down trees in the middle of the night," one of the protesters told news agency ANI.

"It is saddening to see that the trees which provide life to others are being cut. This is happening when the government itself is urging people to plant more trees," said another protester, Albert Michel.

After the video surfaced, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray appealed to the people of Mumbai to resist the "illegal" action.

Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey. People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong. #SaveAarey — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

Activists had approached the Bombay High Court to stall the government's plan. The court, however, refused to intervene, saying the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

"The greens (environmentalists) fail in the instant petition because they have lost touch with the procedure to be followed as per law. The clock cannot be put back. We do not make any comments thereon as the petitioner has to now swim or sink before the Supreme Court... The issue is pending before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Hence, we are dismissing the petition on the principle of commonality and not on merits," a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said on Friday.

The Aarey protest has become a big issue in Mumbai, with actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar supporting the government.

