Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Mumbai Metro Chief's Transfer Over Aarey Row

Aaditya Thackeray said MMRCL's stand is against the citizens of Mumbai (File)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought the transfer of Mumbai Metro's Managing Director Ashwini Bhide for not heeding the protests against tree-felling in the forested Aarey Colony.

He also questioned the stand taken by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) that there can't be a metro for the city if land was not made available in the Aarey Colony.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has planned to cut about 2,700 trees in the Aarey Colony in north Mumbai for a car shed.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is supporting those who are opposed to the decision.

Ms Bhide on Monday said it was not possible to build the car shed anywhere else as suggested by activists.

"The concerned officer is not only disrespecting the elected representatives and citizens of Mumbai but her statements also seem to threaten the common man and the courts," Aaditya Thackeray said at a press conference.

"MMRCL's stand is against the citizens of Mumbai," he added, demanding Ms Bhide's transfer.

He gave a presentation on the flora and fauna of Aarey Colony (which is adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park), and said if construction was allowed there, the Mithi river which flows through the city would often get flooded.

The consultants, who suggested the use of Aarey land for the car shed ignoring the area's bio-diversity, must be probed, he said.

"We must know what is the scam behind this stand," he added.

Mr Thackeray also wondered if the real estate lobby was behind the demand for building the car shed in Aarey.

