6 Arrested With Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore At Mumbai Airport, They Hid It In Clothes, Body

Mumbai Customs on Monday said it seized over 8.10 kg of gold worth Rs 4.81 crores and arrested six passengers.

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, said that the arrested passengers had hidden gold in their clothes, bodies, and in the rectum.

The recoveries were made between April 6 and April 7 in 12 separate cases.

While a gold chain, a rhodium-plated pendant, and a locket were concealed on the body of a passenger, a gold wax in oval-shaped capsules was hidden inside the rectum of another passenger, the customs said.

Earlier last week, the Mumbai Customs seized over 4.37 Kg of gold valued at Rs 2.46 crore and arrested three passengers.

They had also recovered 172.96 kg of assorted silver jewelry valued at Rs 2.59 crore and electronics and cosmetic goods valued at Rs 22.90 lakh.