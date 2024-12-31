Advertisement
7-Month-Old Foetus Found In Garbage Bin In Mumbai

A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

Read Time: 1 min
7-Month-Old Foetus Found In Garbage Bin In Mumbai
Police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem.
Mumbai:

A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said.

"We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Foetus Found In Garbage Bin
NDTV News
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.