6 Labourers Killed Near Mumbai As Lift Crashes Down 40 Floors

Fire brigade personnel pulled out the workers from the lift

At least six workers were killed and another injured when the construction lift at a 40-storey under-construction building collapsed this evening in the Balkum area in Thane near Mumbai, officials said.

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator which came crashing down from the 40th floor and landed at P3 (three levels underground in the parking area).

The building is located off the Ghodbunder Road.

One of the supporting cables of the lift snapped, leading to the incident which occurred at around 5:30 pm, he added.

After receiving the information, a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.

"It was not immediately clear how the lift cable malfunctioned," Mr Tadvi added.

The dead labourers have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh (35), and Karidas (38). Another person is yet to be unidentified.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)