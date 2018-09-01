5 Mumbai Schoolgirls Missing. Teacher Says, They Failed Mid-Term Exams

The police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but could not find them

Mumbai | | Updated: September 01, 2018 18:17 IST
The police launched a probe after five Class 8 girls go missing in Mumbai

Mumbai: 

Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school have gone missing, the police said on Saturday. The girls who are studying in Class 8, at a private school did not return to their homes after classes yesterday afternoon, after which their parents approached the police, said an official.

Mid-term exam results were declared yesterday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

After the parents lodged complaints, the police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared, said the officer and an investigation has been launched. 

Mumbai schoolgirls missingMarine Drive

