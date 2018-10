The accident took place near Umred taluka on the Nagpur- Gadchiroli highway. (Representational)

Five people were killed and nine seriously injured in a road accident near in Maharashtra yesterday, police said.

The mishap took place near Umred taluka on the Nagpur- Gadchiroli highway at around 8.30 pm when a private bus crashed into a tipper truck parked on the road side, said inspector Sanjay Purandre.

"Five persons were killed and nine seriously injured in the accident," he said.

The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College at Nagpur, he said.